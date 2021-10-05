We seem to have an epidemic of red light running and speeding in the city.
It seems that every time I’m driving around town I’ve noticed three to five instances of red light running along with instances of cutting off other people with dangerous lane changes.
I’ve also observed, while driving on Highway 178, more than half the cars are driving 10 to 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. There are, perhaps, only two valid reasons to speed: your wife is about to deliver a baby, or you’re late for your tee time at the golf course.
Humor aside, a little mathematics might shed some light on how little time is saved by speeding.
If you drive 10 miles and average 65 miles per hour, the travel time is approximately 9 minutes and 14 seconds.
If you average 75 miles per hour, the travel time is 8 minutes. The time difference between 65 and 75 miles per hour is 74 seconds.
If you average 80 miles per hour, the travel time is 7 minutes and 30 seconds. The time difference between 65 and 80 miles per hour is 104 seconds.
Is it worth risking your life and the life of other people just to save 74 to 104 seconds?
Of course, some people might say if everyone averaged even less, it would be much safer, but we live in a hurry-up and impatient world so we need a compromise. The existing speed limit is the compromise.
— David Keranen, Bakersfield