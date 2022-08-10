For some reason people love to ride an environmental merry-go-round even though, like an amusement park merry-go-round, you end up nowhere.
I am speaking about California as I know little of the mindset of other states.
It has been pounded into our brains by the media and environmental groups that we can cure the environment in our state, nation and the world by not using fossil fuels by the year 2035. More electricity is produced by natural gas than the total of all other types of production combined.
We may produce enough fossil fuel byproducts to help continue the 6,600 made from fossil fuels. It is more likely that we will pay to import it.
In a recent letter to The Californian, a person tried to make the case that if we all became vegans we would not only solve our environmental problems, but also our water problems. One interesting way was to quit eating beef and drinking milk, both of which they stated were bad for you; plus the fact they pass gas into the environment. This is true as is the fact that the 39.56 million people in the state also pass gasses into the environment on the average of seven times a day.
Here in our state we would no longer require the 660,000 beef cattle and the 1.78 million dairy cows. Why is it that when you eat them they are cattle and if you milk them they are cows? Then we could stop planting alfalfa and grow more food crops. If I remember correctly, food crops also require water.
One cow produces 64 percent food and 34 percent byproducts such as leather, vitamins, medicines like insulin, food thickeners, cosmetics, and hundreds more, even tires. Only 1 percent of a slaughtered cow is waste.
— Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield