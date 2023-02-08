Stephen Moore’s recent column is titled, “It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves” (Jan. 24). No, they didn’t.

Moore’s rhetorical slight is to infer causation from spurious correlation. The tax cuts decreased tax revenue over what it would have been. Other things increased revenue: inflation, tax bracket creep, COVID stimulus and grant programs, growth unrelated to tax cuts, etc. Rather than statistically decompose the tax revenue change into these separate contributors, Moore simply attributed the entire increase to the tax cut.