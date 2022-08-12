So the Kern High School District and Principal Gail Bentley will attempt a sunrise at Del Oro by “introducing” scheduling all around the block? West High tried this a couple of decades ago. But two hours — with a cell phone OK? Teachers leaving classes and traveling to others? What a logistical Rubik’s Cube this is!
And all this with a very possible teacher shortage and the district having to hire teachers straight out of “ED 101” without any training or having to pass the CBEST — as many other districts are now forced to do? In the social construct we all are facing today??