Thank you for the excellent, factual article in Saturday's paper: “Inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure.” But I'm left to wonder why a statement from our own Kevin McCarthy regarding the biggest, most dangerous security breach in U.S. history was not also featured. He has some published opinions, after all. In a speech delivered in Scranton, Penn., containing other blatant falsehoods, he characterized the government's lawfully executed and rightful retrieval of the described “crown jewels” of American intelligence, including nuclear and military top secrets as, “an assault on democracy.”
Say what? Say again? An assault on democracy? My question is, should we really be voting for this guy? I'd like to think that our representative should have at least a wee small speck of common sense, judgment, integrity and loyalty to the safety and security of his, and our country. Alas, if he doesn't have a problem with our most closely guarded secrets having been stolen, their return constantly obstructed, and afterward made carelessly available to anyone in Trump's questionable orbit, then I am frankly struck dumb. I repeat, should we really be voting for this guy?