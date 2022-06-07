After reading the Sunday Forum, I was amazed at the number of firearms and ballistic experts contributing to the forum. Almost as enlightening as the expert in the White House. The comparison of the 9 mm (blows out the lung) to the 22. I guess Joe doesn't know the AR 15 fires a 22-caliber bullet.
According to the (experts) we need more sensible gun laws. I would list the ones on the books but I'm limited to 250 words or less. If gun laws worked, Chicago would be the safest city in the country. Presently there are more people killed in Chicago by firearms in one month, than by children killed in school shootings in the last 20 years. If you think it's easy to buy a gun, I suggest you mosey on down to you closest gun store and tell them you want to buy a gun. When you get through with that ordeal, try and buy ammunition.
The bottom line is that criminals don't obey laws. The definition of an outlaw. Why do they shoot up schools, because schools are gun free zones. You blame the NRA. I haven't seen one school shooter belonging to that organization. Why don't they shoot up the White House because it's fenced and has armed guards? So why do I need an AR15? Certainly not to shoot deer; I need an AR when that outlaw is coming through my front door. 911 response is 10 minutes and AR15 is right now.
— Frank Simon, Bakersfield