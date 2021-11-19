Amazing integrity. Last Sunday as I was passing through Bakersfield, I noticed a homeless man across the street from the Great Castle Chinese restaurant. I wanted to help him so I offered him some food that I had in the car and some money. This young man who had so little and was about to go to sleep on the street refused the money. He said that there was a law against pandering and he could not accept more than $3.
I tried to explain to him that pandering was asking people for money and that I was offering him something of my own free will. I even offered to go back and get some change and give him exactly $3. He looked at the food and said that he had already received that much and he blessed me and politely refused the money.
The thought of this man still brings tears to my eyes days later. If I lived in Bakersfield I would do my best to give this honest man the help that he needs and deserves. He has so much more integrity than many of the more well-off people I have met in this world. If you happen to see him, please do what you can to help him. Offer him a job if you are able, or at least give him $3.
— Randy Jackson, Santa Maria