Why are guns a debate in America? Why do so many households in America own so many guns (393.3 million)? Why do other countries have a lower gun ownership per 100 people? The answer is Americans are obsessed with guns and some are just frightened and feel unprotected with our climate of violence. In 1950, Americans owned 54 million guns. In 1970 they owned 104 million and in 2023 they owned 393 million.
Other countries with larger populations have a lower gun ownership than America. Those countries are China with a population of 1.412 billion and gun ownership per 100 people is 3.6. Another country is India with a population of 1.429 billion and ownership of gun per 100 people is 5.3, and Brazil with a population of 216,894,520 with a 8.34 gun ownership per 100 people.