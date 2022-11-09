It is difficult to comprehend all the violence in America. Many Americans found no wrong with the Jan. 6 violence at the capital, yet many Americans believe that type of violence is a precursor to all the violence happening in America today.
In 2020 there were 22,000 murders in 2021 there were 22,900 murders in America. In 2021 there were 1.4 million assaults in America. Theses assaults were with personal weapons, such as hands, fist or feet. There was 69,423 assaults where hand guns were used.
I was thinking the amplification of all this violence in America puts our society on the focal point of uncivilized behavior per Cambridge Academic Content Dictionary, which states, "A civilized society is one where people are sensitive and empathetic to other individuals needs and what their requirement are in this society." Another definition of civilized society is where people are polite and reasonable. There are many definitions of civilized society but I only mentioned a few.
The biggest question to each of is this, "Is America acting like a civilized society? What is civil about Jan. 6, 2021, what's civilized about former presidents calling citizens names out of their character and mocking the disabled, what is civil about Nancy Pelosi's husband being beaten up by a man using a hammer as a weapon? There is nothing civil about the situations I mentioned. It is time for Americans to realize that violence is being amplified. Remember violence breeds violence.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield