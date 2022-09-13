Congratulations to The Bakersfield Californian for printing Al Sandrini’s “Consider the Presidential Records Act" (Sept. 10).
I have known Al for at least 50 years, while serving on school boards for more than 40 years. I was well aware that he was extremely knowledgeable, but his Community Voices was brilliant. He hit the nail on the head.
Your tag says the opinions are his own. If he will allow me, I share these opinions together with millions of other concerned Americans. I also am a registered Democrat. I was in the United States Air Force when I turned 18 years old. My first time to vote was for “I like Ike.” I can also remember voting for Bill Thomas. They believed in their oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
American citizens have the right to know: Why would the Saudis give Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of an ex-president, $2 billion? What did they get in return? The FBI has a lot of empty folders.
Al’s opinion letter should be published in every newspaper in America while we have the freedom of the press.
Thanks Al it was brilliant.
— Wayne D. Montgomery, Wasco