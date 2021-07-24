Regarding “Use less fossil fuel by using less energy” (July 19): Asking people to sacrifice is not the answer. We’ve been telling people for decades to turn down their thermostats in winter, turn their air conditioning in summer, drive less, etc. Now studies unanimously agree than individual efforts to fight global warning will never be even close to what we’d need to make real emissions cuts.
But giving people money/giving them something that saves them money works. That’s what works. The American Jobs Plan, now awaiting passage in Congress, will do that. It will rapidly create a solar/wind economy with much cheaper energy in unlimited amounts and it will create millions of high-wage, local permanent green jobs. Most importantly, it will make the swift and massive emissions cuts the scientific community is telling us we must have by the end of this century if we are to avoid irreversible global warming and economic collapse in later decades.
The American Jobs Plan will be paid for by making the 1 percent billionaires pay their fair share of taxes for a change. Clean energy will become “essentially free” by the end of the decade once it’s scaled up (financialtimes.com, UBS) and available in unlimited amounts (rethinkx.com).
The economic benefits will be massive, the cost will be almost nothing, the emissions cuts will on the scale we’ll need to prevent catastrophic global warming.
— Lynn Goldfarb, Northglen, Colo.