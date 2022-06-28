Over 246 years our country’s Founding Fathers of the U.S.A. shook off the chains of tyranny from Great Britain. They wrote the Declaration of Independence with liberty and justice for all. For this coming Fourth of July, we should remember that God gave us our freedoms and laws in this great country.
George Washington once said, “Almighty God: We make our earnest prayer that Thou wilt keep the United States in Thy holy protection; that thou wilt incline the hearts of the citizens to cultivate a spirit of subordination and obedience to government, and entertain a brotherly affection and love for one another and for their fellow-citizens of the United States at large. And finally that Thou wilt most graciously be pleased to dispose us all to do justice, to love mercy and to demean ourselves with that charity, humility and pacific temper of mind which were the characteristics of the Divine Author of our blessed religion without a humble imitation of whose example in these things we can never hope to be a happy nation. Grant our supplication, we beseech Thee, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.”
Praying for our nation, I believe it's time for America to stand up and proclaim that one nation under God is our demand and send evil in our country back to Satan where it came from, and let the word of God revive our dying land. It’s time for a spiritual awakening in America.
— Caleb Whitten, Bakersfield