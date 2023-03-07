The real reason we have high crime in America is because of the infiltration of weapons and drugs in our communities, just like any country, crime and corruption our linked together. We just recently arrested and successfully prosecuted the ex-head of national intelligence in Mexico. This level of corruption is not only in Mexico, but also here in the United States. Let's confront the realization that America also has corruption at the highest levels of our government. The multitrillion dollar illegal drug trade and high crime rate will not go down until we start to look within ourselves.
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield