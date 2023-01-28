After reading “Prosecute the lawlessness,” I have to admit I was a bit skeptical. I have no proof one way or the other as to whether the writer saw an alleged crime in progress, so I decided to look at it from a practical standpoint.
First, why would a store pay a security guard if they can’t do anything to prevent theft? Then I thought of the old adage: Locks keep honest people honest. Possible.
Second, the financial aspect. If it is a common occurrence for people to steal 30 boxes of shoes at a time, how can the store possibly remain profitable? I have never worked in a shoe store but to sell 30 pairs in a day seems like a stretch. Maybe they should sell online?
Third, the physical aspect of it. The average shoe weighs approximately 2.5 pounds. The box usually weighs anywhere from 1 to 1.76 pounds. That would place the average weight of a single pair in a box over 3.5 pounds. That means that the thief walked out with more than 100 pounds of shoes in a very, very large bag (I also calculated the cubic feet of the average shoe box and determined that would be one very large sack). Honestly, it’s possible but highly improbable.
I am thankful the writer did not mention the name of the establishment, as I’m sure there would be a flood of thieves three to four times a day. I mean, why not?
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield