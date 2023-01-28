After reading “Prosecute the lawlessness,” I have to admit I was a bit skeptical. I have no proof one way or the other as to whether the writer saw an alleged crime in progress, so I decided to look at it from a practical standpoint.

First, why would a store pay a security guard if they can’t do anything to prevent theft? Then I thought of the old adage: Locks keep honest people honest. Possible.

Tags

Recommended for you