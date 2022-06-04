I'm enjoying Herb Benham’s capturing of moments with grandchildren and thinking about my own, and sadly, the millions of children living in poverty unnecessarily. ("Enjoying every moment," by Herb Benham, May 22.) Yes, unnecessarily, nearly 4 million were lifted out of poverty by the expanded Child Tax Credit, and when it wasn’t renewed back they went.
Congress can change their mind about renewing this tax credit/ladder out of poverty. They most likely will do just that if we use our voices to request they renew and make permanent this lifeline to families.
Every child matters and is precious like Mr. Benham describes his and I feel for mine. As we enter election season, let candidates know that this and other initiatives for children and families matter and our votes depend on it.
— Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Wash.