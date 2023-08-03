My family has farmed the land of Kern County, California, for four generations, witnessing firsthand the substantial growth of our state’s agricultural industry, which has become the largest in the nation. Farmers play an essential role in our communities and economy, which is why it is vital to consider our perspective as Washington reviews new, top-down regulations on businesses.
The EPA’s proposed adjustment of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for PM2.5 is of grave concern to California’s agricultural industry and our partners across the supply chain. Implementing these changes could escalate production costs and ultimately burden consumers at the grocery store.
As our industry and community strive to recover, this air quality regulation couldn't come at a worse time for our families and community. In fact, a recent study published by the National Association of Manufacturers and Oxford Economics estimates that nearly $32 billion in economic activity and 120,000 jobs in California alone could be impacted by this specific proposed rule.
California already has some of the most substantial environmental performance standards in the world. Yet, Washington is looking to force new regulations that will leave farmers and consumers shouldering the cost. In opposition to this, I urge the EPA to listen to our industry and reconsider its proposed changes to PM2.5.
— Jason Giannelli, Bakersfield