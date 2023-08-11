Saturday's Community Voice by Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza ("We're committed to increasing voter confidence in the election process") was a remarkable one. When one of our officials actually responds to a citizen complaint, and carefully explains how problems were solved, it's refreshing.
It's kind of sad that this is so remarkable, and yet I can't think of when this ever happened before.
The typical reaction of extreme sensitivity is no help to anyone, yet it is nearly universal. We have little expectation of any response at all, and when we do, it's usually scornful.
I have high hopes, now, of our achieving higher levels of voter confidence, as well as the increased efficiency she has promised. When a person takes the job seriously, and carefully looks at the processes with an eye to improving them, great things can happen. And just maybe we're on the way!
— Larry Dunn, Bakersfield