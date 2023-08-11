Saturday's Community Voice by Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza ("We're committed to increasing voter confidence in the election process") was a remarkable one. When one of our officials actually responds to a citizen complaint, and carefully explains how problems were solved, it's refreshing.

It's kind of sad that this is so remarkable, and yet I can't think of when this ever happened before.

