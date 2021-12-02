Tuesday in Oxford Township, Michigan, a 15-year-old boy opened up with a semi-automatic handgun killing three students and wounding seven others, including a teacher. And, once again, we'll hear about "heartfelt thoughts and prayers." The staunch Republican Second Amendment supporters will say that this wouldn't have happened if the school had armed guards or campus police. Yeah, that's what we really need. A gunfight on campus. If a student is hit by a stray bullet and dies, it doesn't matter whether it was fired by a policeman, a security guard or a terrorist. The child is still dead.
To date, there have been 642 mass shootings in the United States. In 2019, more than 39,700 people died as a result of gunshot wounds. And, still, nothing gets done. Why? Are these NRA backers so afraid that effective firearms regulations will destroy the "American" way of life. Or death? How many children are going to have to die before Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republican party decide to quit worshiping at the shrine of Smith & Wesson?
Every year l keep hoping that something, anything, will get done before more students are shot down at school. And, nothing ever does. Children keep dying, parents keep crying, politicians keep lying and nothing happens. This country continues to lead the world in the number of recorded firearms deaths per year. For once l would like to see some other country be No. 1. I would love to see our children be able to go to school without having to worry if they will be able to get home alive.
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield