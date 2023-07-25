I just spent two and a half weeks in several Midwestern states, mainly Illinois. I now realize that while I have never really minded living in a high-tax state (California is No. 4 in one ranking), I mind living in a high-tax state that underinvests in public education, infrastructure and maintenance.
The differences I saw between California and those other states (Illinois is No. 3 in the same ranking) in terms of schools, roads, parks, sidewalks, etc. make me wonder where all of our tax dollars go.