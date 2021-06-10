Bakersfield City Council has failed its constituents, specifically BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and poor residents. They have failed to take accountability for investing in harm and trauma against these communities. They have failed to listen to the calls of the communities they are supposed to represent. It is time for a change.
The People's Budget Bako has put in the work and reached out to the community to establish a city budget that prioritizes the needs, health and safety of Bakersfield's most disenfranchised communities.
PBB's seven priority investments include: violence prevention (non-policing), youth development and education (including Black-centered education), public health and mental health, city racial equity policies and plans, affordable housing and homeless services, building Black economic equity programs, and city reparations to Black and Indigenous communities.
I support the PBB's budget and work to divest from the Bakersfield Police Department to invest in communities most harmed by their violence. I support the PBB’s mission to defund the police as a step toward abolishing the police to help create a truly just, equitable and safe community.
I demand the Bakersfield City Council adopt the People's Budget, which is a demand for the council to do its job and accurately, adequately represent their residents, whom they are supposed to work for.
— Cassidy Sheppard, Bakersfield