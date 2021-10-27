Imagine you are driving on Hosking at the intersection of Monitor. As many parents may know, this is the location of Golden Valley High School. Hopefully you will not have the misfortune of being at this intersection when school gets out around 2:30 p.m. Someone, not a traffic management expert, placed the signal lights on flash and assigned one crossing guard at this busy intersection.
Traffic was at a standstill in all directions for the entire time it took for all students of Golden Valley High School to exit the school grounds. The poor crossing guard was left with an impossible task of holding back four directions of traffic while students crossed in every directions either in the crosswalks or throughout the traffic lanes. Nowhere in sight could anyone see a Bakersfield Police vehicle or Kern High School District police officers or vehicles assisting in this incredibly hazardous situation.
Hopefully this submission will generate some interest in the safety of our high school students and the total futility of asking one crossing guard to control traffic while the lights are placed on flash. I encourage all parents and concerned citizens who had to sit in traffic for what felt like an eternity of gridlock to voice these safety concerns with the city of Bakersfield and the Kern High School District. Students were walking through traffic and between vehicles stopped in traffic to cross both Hosking and Monitor.
Why do we have high school cops anyways?
— David DePaola, Ventura