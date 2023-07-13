I am writing in hopes that the terrible epidemic of abandoned and dumped dogs can be addressed in this town. There are so many lost, abandoned, neglected, dumped animals here in Kern County it is unbelievable. The shelters are so overwhelmed that euthanasia is their only recourse.
These animals are starving and dying on the streets. The upcoming heatwave will only make matters worse and the suffering these poor animals endure is unbelievable. Every day countless animals are being dumped. Many escape from their yards with owners not caring to rescue them. Unlicensed and unaltered dogs and cats are left on the streets sick and dying.
Our family just rescued a sweet dog from a parking lot and when the owner was found by one of our shelters they said they didn’t want her anymore. We didn’t want her to be left in the shelter because they are so overcrowded her chance at life was very small, so we brought her home to live a life she deserves.
Something needs to happen and happen now. Our city officials need to be aware of this terrible scourge of animal neglect and solutions need to be found! Money needs to be allocated to help our shelters and possibly build more. There need to be stiff fines for citizens who are caught dumping, neglecting and abandoning animals on the streets as well as neglect witnessed on their property.
Animals are suffering needless deaths at an alarming rate in this county. This has been a problem here for some time now, and it has become completely out of control. I pray we come together as a city and help all these animals have a chance at a good, healthy life and hold the people and our voted officials responsible for their actions.
— Cynthia West, Bakersfield