I am writing in hopes that the terrible epidemic of abandoned and dumped dogs can be addressed in this town. There are so many lost, abandoned, neglected, dumped animals here in Kern County it is unbelievable. The shelters are so overwhelmed that euthanasia is their only recourse.

These animals are starving and dying on the streets. The upcoming heatwave will only make matters worse and the suffering these poor animals endure is unbelievable. Every day countless animals are being dumped. Many escape from their yards with owners not caring to rescue them. Unlicensed and unaltered dogs and cats are left on the streets sick and dying.

Tags

Recommended for you