Using a walk-through metal detector can be an important feature to ward off the threats of massive school shooting deaths in our schoolchildren.
Bakersfield administrative leaders feel safe and comfortable as they enter a safe working environment. Our city leaders are thankful for the walk-through metal detector.
After the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the fear of the unsafe school environment is magnified and looms over the hearts and minds of parents. The heartbreak and grief never goes away and the mental anxiety lingers on in the surviving students that does not go away.
I am an advocate for a safe learning school environment.
I checked with a company that services schools with the walk-through metal detectors for schools, and it awaits the orders from schools. It would be great to have this technology in effect before school starts in August. It would be recommended to have bullet-proof shields for law enforcement protection as part of the entrance area.
Monitoring the entrance will be be trained, selected law enforcement personnel.
The main objective of placing a metal detector is: 1. Keep suspect shooters from entering school perimeters with weapons, guns, knives, etc. 2. The mentally deranged suspect will learn not to attempt to enter a secured area. 3. Parents, advocates for kid safety and school employees' safety can come up with ideas for support in the matter. MADD was able to generate support from the statewide communities. Parents from each school district need to get together and discuss ideas to generate the necessary finances. As an idea, can big companies donate money for school safety?
Please no guns or other weapons in our schools.
— Margaret Mays, Tehachapi