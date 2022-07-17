Boy, it sure is great to know that there are still activists with the audacity to protest the oil industry right here in oil country. Minions and paid protesters representing the Central California Environmental Justice Network (Whew! That's a mouthful.) did their typical amount of logical, intelligent and analytical research and went to the wrong location to protest the monitoring of oil wells.
Here's a suggestion. Since these protesters apparently have nothing better to do, how about they go out in the heat and cold like the hardworking oil workers do and stare at all of the oil wells, ready to pounce and report the heinous leakage of a bucket of oil spilling on the ground from one of those evil wells. That'll save us all!
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield