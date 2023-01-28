In one of his latest stunning tweets, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy states that he is refusing to seat two Democrats on the Intelligence Committee, citing his desire to return it to "one of genuine honesty and credibility that retains the trust of the American people." Can he have said this with a straight face?
Speaker McCarthy is dispensing committee assignments to the loathsome Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who is well-established as an advocate of crackpot conspiracy theories including those advanced by QAnon, an endorser of violence against elected officials with whom she disagrees, and most recently, stating that if she and others of her ilk had been in charge of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, "we would have won and we would have been armed."