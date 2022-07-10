I am having the most difficult time wondering where my beloved America has gone. Growing up, I remember we were a solutions-based country, meaning no matter the problem, the USA problem solvers would find an appropriate solution. My current concern is water shortages in the western states. I have heard a lot of bloviation regarding causes, world ending, greenhouse gases, too much fossil fuel usage and on and on.
My point is, where are the solutions? Let's say a pipeline from our flooding states. Surely if we can do a gas pipeline, we can do a water pipeline or desalination, to name a few. What I hear most of is whining, blaming and threats. My solutions-based America cannot be overwhelmed by these naysayers. We need to step our game up and be the leaders like the Greatest Generation was/is. My second concern is foreign nations stealing our solution, another story for another time. If we are one of the world leaders, we need to start acting the part!
— Raymond Kearney, Bakersfield