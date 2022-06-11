To clarify, domestic terrorism is defined as violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature.
I love the deflection used by many to steer people away from the obvious. Easy access to weapons and the lack of accountability by those who own them is the problem. Period. Please don’t try to lay blame for the shootings at day spas, churches, grocery stores and elementary schools at the feet of immigrants, the NBA, Joe Biden or drug cartels. Defunding the police means divesting from policing and investing in human needs (mental illness for example). FACT. BLM focuses on stopping police brutality and equal treatment of minorities. FACT. The Sackler family has ruined more communities than immigrants (fentanyl) ever will. FACT.
While I don’t agree with everything said by CNN, the broadcaster did not call every white male a terrorist. When Columbine happened more than 20 years ago (BLM didn’t exist, Biden wasn’t POTUS and I had never heard of fentanyl) we, as a nation, were shocked. Now similar atrocities are viewed as the cost of doing business. We need accountability from the top on down.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield