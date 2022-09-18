I beg to differ with the apparent overwhelming support of Roger Jones' Sept. 12 Community Voice. I’m one he is referring to and I resent it. I don’t support debt forgiveness of banks, corporations or student loans. The strength of our country is based on our accountability for our decisions. We make good ones and things go well, if we make bad ones, we need to learn from them and move on. People can recover from these decisions but bailing them out relieves them of accountability. “You” made the promise to repay, not me. By the way, I don’t support the loan sharks making these loans, either.
Also, a $15 minimum wage may not be a livable a wage for a family of four but it is a lot to an employer who is willing to pay a 16-year-old for a first job. Employer will likely teach lifelong lessons. Employee must come to work and on time, follow employer rules, be respectful of coworkers and customers, and give up social media during work. Employer may need to teach skills in simple math and communication. These lessons well-learned will help employee move up to higher paying jobs or, even, motivate higher education.