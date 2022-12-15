I just read Brik McDill's opinion on the tiny home approach to the homeless crises. Finally! A common-sense approach to the homeless problem. Sadly in California the powers that be won’t accept that truth. The impact that this has on the rest of the community is ignored. The liberal approach to any problem is to throw more money into useless programs that do nothing to actually make the situation better.
If they wanted to be in dwellings, they would be. The crime, drugs and trash that accompany the encampments is overwhelming to those who live in the surrounding areas. Programs like this one, and the hotel rooms rented during the pandemic that sat empty, offer no real solution. Kind of like the early release of prisoners and the skyrocketing crime rates.