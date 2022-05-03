I spent over 45 years at Clinica Sierra Vista until my retirement in 2018. It saddens me deeply to see the chaos as you have reported that has consumed this important nonprofit since then, due to the issue of absent leadership.
It is equally disturbing to observe an unashamed disregard for transparency by those still there in charge. A complete refusal to discuss or disclose what is happening there. That is in no way permissible for any publicly funded nonprofit.
My ardent desire is that members of the patient community, the funding and contract agencies, and the elected local officials there will demand a better "openness," and an inclusive effort in the process to immediately select new future leadership, and to guarantee a compliant and responsive Board of Directors going forward.
The mission of this vital health and human service organization deserves nothing less!
— Steve Schilling, retired former CEO, Eugene, Ore.