For decades, the Republican political party has fashioned itself to be "The Party of Lincoln." I wonder what old Abraham would say if he could see and hear what some members of his party are saying and doing now. People like Lauren Borbert, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene. White supremacy, bigotry, intolerance, anti-semitism.
These seem to be the new leading watch-words of the Republican Party. To many MAGA supporters, these initials actually stand for "make America white again." Under the excuse of the First Amendment, these legislators preach their never-ending story of hate, violence and destruction. Witness Jan. 6, 2020. The rise of white nationalist militias. The encouragement that these militias have received from members of the Republican Party.
What do we hear from the leaders of Lincoln's party? Nothing. Kevin McCarthy is strangely silent. Mitch McConnell has only lukewarm admonishments at best. Donald Trump? Forget it !!I find it very difficult to believe that Mr. Lincoln would be able to recognize his party now. The Republican Party now, more than ever, needs statesmen like Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Gerald Ford and John McCain.
Not just statesmen or politicians, but gentlemen. People who were more interested in all Americans. Our entire country. Not just the ego of one former president. These opinions are from a lifelong Democrat. I may have disagreed with their politics, but l never doubted their patriotism and their commitment to make life better for all Americans.
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield