Recently William Bezdek submitted an article respectfully disagreeing with a previous article regarding abortion. At this time I would like to respectfully disagree with Bezdek's comments that “abortion is health care in the full sense of the word."

First, the Oxford dictionary defines, in part, abortion as “the deliberate termination of a human pregnancy." A medical or surgical abortion does require an intentional decision to terminate a pregnancy whether by means of an abortion pill or surgical procedure, and in California can be performed up to the date of delivery. Please note I am not speaking to miscarriages, which is the sad and spontaneous loss of a pregnancy.

