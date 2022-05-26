The states that want to eliminate abortion are the same ones that have refused the expansion of Medicaid, with the result that more women die in childbirth than other states.
These states also have the highest rate of children living in poverty. Why anyone would want to increase these numbers is beyond me.
It is reminiscent of the closure of mental hospitals. The idea was that local clinics would provide help for mental illness. Unfortunately, local clinics were never adequately funded, with the result of the mentally ill increasing our homeless population.
The United States already has a shameful problem of child poverty. It is lunacy to require women to carry to birth a fetus that she cannot support and has to turn over to the foster care system. Locally, we have the case of the twins in foster care who went missing and have not been found in years. This does not bode well for an increase in numbers of foster children.
I don’t believe anyone loves the idea of abortion. But it is an evil that has existed throughout history. To punish women in the cases of rape and incest is just as abhorrent to me.
—Kathy Harlan, Bakersfield