If slavery and Jim Crow are America's original sin, then abortion is America's second sin. In 1973, The Supreme Court ruled a women has a right to abortion. This decision has led to the deaths of over 63 million human beings. The Supreme Court created a regime of mass death which has been sustained by a culture of exploitation and indulgence. Women and children are the victims.
According to the Bible, Psalm 139 13-18 says:
"For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them. How precious to me are your thoughts, O God! How vast is the sum of them! If I would count them, they are more than the sand. I awake, and I am still with you."
God will not bless this great nation if 63 million unborn babies are being murdered. He will not bless America. Pray for our nation to end America's second great sin and turn our hearts back to Him.
—Caleb Whitten, Bakersfield