Half a world away, the people of Ukraine are are fighting a merciless aggressor. They are not fighting for their land, homes, government or rights. They are fighting for their very lives. Their very existence. People are dying every day. Not just soldiers. Children, women. elderly, infirm, helpless. Every day, drones and missles rain down death and destruction. On everyone. They need the kind of help that America gave England, France, Austrailia, Burma, India and the Philippines in World War II. And they have received it. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington to thank America, not just Joe Biden, for the help we have so far given, and to request that we continue that aid.
What do we hear from our former president and his family? Insults, derision, jokes. People are dying and they find it funny? Donald Trump Jr. called the Ukrainian president a "welfare queen." Zelenskyy is the same person Trump Jr.’s father tried to blackmail in 2019. There is a line from Shakespeare: "He jests at scars who never felt a wound.” They have never faced any kind of a real threat in their lives, yet they feel that they are allowed to ridicule someone who doesn’t know if he is going to live through the day. Donald Trump is a former president who could only get a Purple Heart medal by getting it from a well-meaning Iraq War veteran at a campaign rally.