United States Judge Aileen Cannon granted former President Trump's wish to appoint a special master to oversee his seized classified documents. Under Judge Cannon's ruling, the special master position must be filled by Friday, Sept. 9.
I know the perfect candidate for Trump's special master. He is a very highly respected Romanian attorney. He received his juris doctorate from the University of Transylvania at Wallachia. His name is Igor V.Renfield. He comes very well qualified to be an extra special special master to the Boss Trump team.