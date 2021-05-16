Well “my Kevin” has shown that the only thing he is concerned with is a desire for title and whatever power comes with it. He has shown he will lower his moral and ethical standards to whatever level he must to get back his majority position. He has shown he is not afraid to lie, show no regard for the law, will backstab a colleague for telling the truth and wants to do anything he can to make voting as difficult as possible so ALL people can cast their vote (whatever your position may be).
It shows all he cares about is getting money from those who still support the former president and I don’t mean Obama. A leader is someone who will always take the sides of honesty, honor, stand up to “bullies” even in the face of conflict — heck many leaders actually have gone to prison for their beliefs!
Leaders simply do the right and just thing for all people or at least for as many people as possible because we all know you can never please everyone. It still bothers me that The Californian took so little into thought when it endorsed “my Kevin.” I hope you give it much more thought next time. Maybe don’t endorse anyone.
— Mark S. Kach, Bakersfield