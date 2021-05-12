The Republican party has done some serious soul searching in recent months, starting on Jan. 6, as to whether it wants to be a responsible opposition party to the Democrats or be known as Trump's Party.
With 70 percent of Republicans believing that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and with the recent public slapdown/shaming of two prominent dissenters, Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, by Republican insiders, the verdict is in: the Republican party is now Trump's party..... at least until 2024.
There could have been a tipping point in the other direction on Jan. 6, when Kevin McCarthy loudly condemned the insurrection and Trump's role in fomenting it. McCarthy quickly backed down from this brief statesmanlike stance when Trump's base made it clear that they supported Trump, come what may.
McCarthy's sole current goal in life is to become Speaker of the House and he has concluded, probably correctly, that this will never happen if he offends Trump or Trump's base in any way.
Although Trump is the current leader of a majority of Republicans, he is no longer the leader of a majority of Americans. Most Americans would agree, however, that Trump is now the de facto Minority Leader of the House, a title formerly held by Kevin McCarthy.
— Joe Traynor, Bakersfield