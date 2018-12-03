We need to celebrate his political greatness.
I love political leaders who I can sometimes disagree with but always respect.
President George H.W. Bush was such a leader. He was Vice President when I served on the Kern County Board of Supervisors. He was a role model for all elected and appointed public officials.
It is critical that we remember and celebrate his life and service to the United States. He was an example for us all. He refused to vote for candidate Trump or support President Trump because of his deep felt Republican principles. An example all Republicans should remember.
He was the brightest of his 1,000 points of light.
Gene Tackett, Bakersfield