I want to thank Emma Gallegos and The Californian for doing something my school district has not seen the need to: namely providing information about how COVID will impact this school year. This is my thirty-third year teaching in the Kern High School District. It has also been one of the hardest years to prepare to provide the best education possible for my students.
The main source of frustration and anxiety centers around whether there will be a return to distance learning. All summer, teachers have been asking the district for the COVID contingency plans. Conversations in person and on social media have focused on when the district will revert to distance learning. Instead of being given the district’s plans for COVID, we were told nothing. Administrators told me they did not want to share information with the staff, because the information could change the next day.
Ms. Gallegos provided me with the information I needed in her article “When the coronavirus hits at school, who is notified?” According to her article, school districts are not considering distance learning because it is no longer allowed under state law.
Had KHSD shared this information, my frustration, as well as the frustration of 2,000 fellow educators, would have diminished. I want to thank The Californian again for clearing up this issue. Hopefully the KHSD will become more forthcoming with information that impacts our ability to provide the best possible education for our students.
— Laura Huntington, Bakersfield