The front-page article on the weaknesses of cap and trade hit the nail on the head. California's cap and trade program is too complicated, too full of loopholes where polluting corporations can get around actual reduction of emissions.
This is why we need a federal price on carbon. With carbon pricing you have effectively one fee put on the carbon content of fossil fuels. That fee captures the actual cost to society of fossil fuel use — the air and water pollution, health effects and climate change. Yes, we will all pay a bit more at the pump and for all our goods and services. However that will alter our behavior, and corporate behavior — causing us to make different decisions about energy use.
Nationally, individuals and companies will choose greener, more sustainable alternatives, and together all those choices will drive down the use of fossil fuels and increase the use of renewables. It is just a plain old economic fact: The more expensive something is, the less we'll use.
No gimmicks, no saving up credits, just a simple price on carbon for one and all. Returning the monies raised to households would be a way to make it economically just as well. And, Kern County could become a leader in solar and wind development.
— Judith Trumbo, La Canada-Flintridge