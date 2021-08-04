This is my take. Life is like the wind, as in each day, it goes in a different direction. Recently while watching the news, according to the weather report, the wind was coming from the north/east. I looked out and my garden flags were blowing toward the east as the warm summer wind was coming from the west. I wondered what will happen as they come together, maybe like two lives going in opposite directions coming together suddenly. Will it be peaceful?
The news changed to the update of the tragedy in Wasco with four innocent lives taken by gun violence. One a decorated veteran and now serving as a deputy sheriff and a mother and her two adult sons as one son owned a business and the other thought about becoming an EMT to help serve others.
The shooter’s life was taken as well. I thought he should have survived so he could stand trial and later be executed but justice was served but at what cost.
Candles now flicker in the wind at various memorial sites to honor those whose lives were taken so soon. Services are being planned for the final tributes with stories that will make you laugh and maybe even cry. And to say that last goodbye.
This morning my garden flags are hanging motionless, maybe out of respect as the wind will no longer be a part of their lives. What is the answer to this senseless act of violence where four innocent lives were cut short? Maybe it’s in that old song by Bob Dylan, “Blowin’ In The Wind.”
— James McCall, Taft