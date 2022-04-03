I was watching the local news the other night. One, two, three, four, five incidents, one right after the other, involving shootings were reported. That was the news. And then the weather. You are right, Sandi Murray ("It isn't the gun that is dangerous," March 1). Those killed were the result of people pulling the trigger. But the victims would be alive today if the shooters had no guns.
From where are you getting your news? Democrats do not wish to eliminate the right to own guns. Because they care about the lives of Americans, they want more stringent gun control through thorough background checks and rigorous tests. Next to Brazil, we have the most firearm-related deaths in the world. Australia, New Zealand and Japan have very low death rates by guns. Japan has 10 or so a year.
We would be wise to follow their methods. But gun manufacturers are opposed to any type of regulations that cut into their money-guzzling business, the public be damned.
The Second Amendment is vague. Remember our Founding Fathers knew nothing of automatic weapons and machine guns.
During President Biden’s State of the Union address, he called for a ban on “assault weapons” with “high-capacity magazines that hold up to 100 rounds.” And he added, “Do you think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests?” Indeed. My brother was able to hunt with an ordinary gun.
Why can’t we have a sane conversation about this subject for the safety of the general public? We all want protection for our children, for all of us.
— Ann Silver, Bakersfield