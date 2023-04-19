Driving down Q Street the other day, I noticed the beautiful and expensive looking planters that used to be there are gone, replaced with curb, gutters, asphalt and those annoying yellow bumpy ramps. Later traveling on 24th Street westbound, I spotted the crossing going north and south the city has built for the pedestrians.
Chains, bright yellow balusters, crosswalks, flashing lights and a staging area smack dab in the middle of three lanes going in both directions, at once, with traffic, more than likely, going over the speed limit, a tragedy waiting to happen.