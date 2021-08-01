The Benghazi investigation, so important to the Republican Party, took two years, 30-plus hearings, and cost more than $7 million. Kevin McCarthy and his colleagues feel that we should not have a similarly rigorous investigation into the Jan. 6th attack. Those who attacked the law enforcement personnel protecting the Capitol were terrorists and traitors, as are those whose lies and rhetoric encouraged this behavior.
The members of Congress who downplay the seriousness of the attack are also traitors; they violate their oaths of office and should be held accountable. Regrettably, heads on pikes outside the city walls is no longer an option.
McCarthy clearly lacks both the integrity and fortitude to do what is right for our democracy. Why won’t he place his country above his party and be a constructive part of the Jan. 6 investigation? History will not judge him kindly. His choice of Representatives Banks and Jordan for inclusion on the investigatory panel demonstrates that he is not interested in the truth.
How can McCarthy listen to the police officers’ testimony, watch the videos of the vicious mob attacking the Capitol police, and not honestly perform his sworn duty to his country? The brave actions of the Capitol and other law enforcement personnel saved the lives of him and his fellow congressmen. Would he feel the same if the mob had been successful in their expressed desire to hang Vice President Pence? As was said to another politician named McCarthy, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?”
— Denis Kearns, Bakersfield