The Anglosphere is made up of the countries of the world where English is the primary language. Saint Patrick’s Day will be celebrated today — the corned beef and cabbage feast day, washed down with plenty of Guinness beer.
One exception to the English speaking world’s celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day is Mexico. In Mexico City and other major urban areas, Saint Patrick’s Day is an honored holiday. This is all due to the Saint Patrick’s Battalion — the group of Irish immigrant U.S. soldiers who defected during the Mexican /American War of 1846-48. They switched sides and started fighting along with the Mexican Army. One hundred and fifty to 200 Irish-American troops defected and became Saint Patricio’s, or Saint Patrick’s, battalion in Mexico.
The Mexican Army quickly organized them into two regiments combined to create the San Patricio Battalion.
There were two primary reasons that the Catholic Irish soldiers defected. First, ill treatment by Protestant U.S. Army officers. Second, Mexico was a Catholic country being unfairly attacked by a bully America.
That is why Saint Patrick’s Day is a revered holiday in Mexico, not a drinking excuse like Cinco de Mayo is in the United States.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield