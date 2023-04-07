In rebuttal to David Valadao’s article, “Lower energy costs act,” according to The Global Carbon Budget Report, which has gathered input from scores of researchers around the world, Earth has around 11 years to cut emissions to avoid dire climate scenarios.

According to the Congressional Research Service this bill, H.R. 1, would waive environmental review requirements, eliminate certain restrictions on the import and export of oil and natural gas, prohibit the president from declaring a moratorium on the use of hydraulic fracturing, direct the Department of the Interior to conduct sales for the leasing of oil and gas on federal lands and waters, and limit the authority of the president to restrict or delay development of energy on federal lands.