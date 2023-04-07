In rebuttal to David Valadao’s article, “Lower energy costs act,” according to The Global Carbon Budget Report, which has gathered input from scores of researchers around the world, Earth has around 11 years to cut emissions to avoid dire climate scenarios.
According to the Congressional Research Service this bill, H.R. 1, would waive environmental review requirements, eliminate certain restrictions on the import and export of oil and natural gas, prohibit the president from declaring a moratorium on the use of hydraulic fracturing, direct the Department of the Interior to conduct sales for the leasing of oil and gas on federal lands and waters, and limit the authority of the president to restrict or delay development of energy on federal lands.
In addition, the bill reduces royalties for oil and gas development to the government on federal land and eliminates charges on methane emissions. Finally, it would eliminate a variety of funds, such as funds for energy efficiency improvements in buildings as well as the greenhouse gas reduction fund.
The letter regarding the gas bill that Valadao mentions is an excuse to push this bill! Turning down thermostats and making homes more energy efficient will help reduce home heating bills.
We need to continue developing alternatives to finite resources that are a problem for our environment. Investing in renewable energy would also create jobs while having a positive economic impact, without harming the environment. Please support legislation that promotes renewable energy and reach out to your representatives with your concerns.
— Rosann Wattonville, Bakersfield