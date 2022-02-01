I have pondered a recurring question in recent months but have been unable to come up with a satisfactory answer: Why do so many devout Christians support Donald Trump? Many are unabashedly enthusiastic supporters.
Not all Christians are on board with these Trump acolytes; some make a good case that Trump is the antithesis of a good Christian.
In reviewing the Ten Commandments I could not come up with even one that Trump has not broken; OK, maybe Thou Shalt Not Kill although a case can be made that his handling of COVID cost thousands of American lives. Even if we give Trump a pass on Thou Shalt Not Kill, that still leaves nine Commandments that Trump has broken, some repeatedly.
Trump supporters might say (and have said) that many of his detractors are "crazed Marxists," or a similar slur, but there are simply not that many crazy Marxists in this world, certainly not in Kern County. History has shown that people who ignore Christian values eventually self-destruct. With Trump, it's not a matter of "if," but "when."
— Joe Traynor, Bakersfield