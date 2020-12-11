So the state Employment Development Department top management — through its mismanagement — allowed about $1 billion to be diverted from the deserving, unemployed recipients to undeserving people, including prison inmates and their families.
You don't see this in many other states because they employ two-factor identification and other safeguards. So why don't we have such safeguards in California — where so much technology was created?
We pay a lot to high-level state managers who are expected to be proactive and prevent such fraud. Even without COVID-19 these alleged custodians of our tax dollars should have in place anti-fraud measures. And what are we hearing from Gov. Newsom about this fiasco? Little to nothing? What about our state elected officials? Little to nothing. The only person speaking out is our District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, a dedicated public servant.
Perhaps it's time to shift the EDD operation to the private sector. My guess is service would be more streamlined, anti-fraud measures put in place and improved public access that extends after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
I was taught that a public office is a public trust. Trust among our top state EDD managers seems to have been replaced with incompetence.
James W. Varley, Bakersfield