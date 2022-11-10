We don’t need slogans or rallying cries. We desperately need leadership that understands that the economic cost of prevention of a catastrophe is a zero-sum metric.
Either we “cowboy up” as stewards of our fragile planet, or we are condemning ourselves and all its inhabitants to perpetual conflict for survival in a battle that can’t be won.
The immediate crisis of an impending asteroid strike gets our attention while the gradual suffocation by climate disruption results in the casual advice to 10 billion people to take two aspirin and call back in the morning.
Folks, this is not a test. This is a prelude to our extinction! Wake up and smell the roses before they turn into another La Brea tar pit!
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield